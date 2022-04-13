Spurs vs. Pelicans: Odds, Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Play-in Game

0 of 3

Randall Benton/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs used different strategies to lock up spots in the Western Conference play-in round.

New Orleans added CJ McCollum in the trade market to partner him with Brandon Ingram in an offense missing the injured Zion Williamson. The Pelicans used an 8-3 run from March 18-April 7 to beat out the Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 9 spot. The win that sparked the streak came against San Antonio.

Gregg Popovich's team responded to that loss with seven wins in nine games, including a road win over New Orleans on March 26, to jump over the Lakers and land the No. 10 spot. The Spurs benefited from a career season out of Dejounte Murray and improvements from Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell after Derrick White was traded to the Boston Celtics.

San Antonio played strong basketball of late, but it is the underdog going into Smoothie King Center. New Orleans boasts the two best players on both rosters in Ingram and McCollum, and they could take over to continue their team's season.