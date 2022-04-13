NBA Draft Order 2022: Updated Lottery Odds Entering Postseason

2 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

This year's draft class doesn't have a consensus top prospect but rather three players who could go No. 1 depending on which team lands the pick. Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren are all expected to be in consideration at the top of the draft, but it will all come down to best fit.

For example, the Orlando Magic are unlikely to take Holmgren given its young group of centers in Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner. The Magic would see a massive improvement on the wing by adding Smith or Banchero, but so too would the Houston Rockets if they wanted to move on from veteran Eric Gordon.

Holmgren would be a natural fit as a defensive anchor for the Detroit Pistons, who already have solid wing players in Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey. But Grant is the subject of trade speculation, with many expecting the Pistons to deal him away as he enters the final year of his contract. If that happens, Detroit would love to pair Smith or Banchero alongside 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

There's still time for Smith, Banchero and Holmgren to separate themselves from the pack in the pre-draft process. Smith has massive upside but shot 3-of-16 in Auburn's NCAA men's tournament loss. Banchero is a polished scorer but has a questionable defensive motor. Holmgren might have the highest ceiling, but he needs to develop his 7'0", 195-pound frame.