Jerami Grant Trade Rumors: 'No Deals Made Sense' for Pistons at 2022 Deadline

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons held onto forward Jerami Grant after not finding any deals that "made sense" ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reported the Pistons could not find a deal they were comfortable with.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

