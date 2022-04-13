Cowboys Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2022 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

After watching several talented players leave in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys will enter a pivotal NFL draft on April 28.

While there's a segment of NFL fans who will insist the salary cap doesn't exist, the Cowboys are proof that sentiment isn't true. And team owner Jerry Jones and Co. were forced to make several tough decisions this offseason.

They traded Amari Cooper and watched Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson Jr and Connor Williams walk away in free agency. And they were then forced to find cheaper alternatives in free agency.

The draft provides an opportunity to replenish some talent on the roster and will have an impact on several current players.

Here's a look at which Cowboys are going to be following the draft with heavier interest than most.