B/R Staff Predictions: 2022 NBA Champion and Finals MVP

Dan Favale's Picks

Finals Matchup

Picking the Suns to come out of the West was easier than expected, even as someone who predicted them to do so before the season ever started. Phoenix is a machine at both ends, and four of their most important players—Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson—are measurably better than they were last year. A healthy Chris Paul is no longer a lifeline; he's more like their ticket to inevitability.

Alternative threats in the West feel scant if we're being honest. I don't trust the Grizzlies offense to be playoff-proof, and Luka Doncic's injury already threatens to upend the Mavericks. The Warriors are dangerous with this version of Klay Thompson paired beside Draymond Green and a healthy Stephen Curry. However, the Suns, while not as athletic or in-your-face disruptive, are by far the more complete team.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, is the safest bet out east. I'd pick the Raptors if I had any gall. Miami's half-court offense looks flimsy at times. Boston's own offense still seems beatable. Don't get me started on Brooklyn.

The Bucks are shallower than last year. They also have Giannis Antetokounmpo. And they're slaughtering opponents when he shares the court with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Champion

Though the Bucks are still built to give the Suns problems with their length and explosion, this isn't last year—as of now, anyway.

Phoenix is more equipped to play at different speeds, and Bridges, Ayton and Johnson have all diversified their games enough to serve as release valves when the offense bogs down. Basically, what the Suns continue to lack in rim pressure, they offset with variability.

To the Bucks' credit, they have the higher-end star power. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the best player in any series, and he's paired with two co-stars. But Milwaukee's depth starts to peter out pretty quickly.

Brook Lopez is a wild card, having just returned from a back injury that cost him most of the season. George Hill's status is perpetually in doubt. Bobby Portis' defense has its limitations in the playoffs. In the end, there's just something about a team needing to rely on Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen that seems off.

Finals MVP

Chris Paul has received more credit than anyone for the Suns' rise over the past two seasons, and he'll no doubt play a critical role in any title run. But Booker is the star who toggles between two existences—complementing CP3 and directing the show himself—and his change-of-acceleration shot creation figures to be a more pivotal tipping point in a series that'll see the Bucks look to exploit Phoenix's lack of downhill jet fuel.