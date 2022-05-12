76ers' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Unrestricted Free Agents

James Harden ($47.4 million player option)

Paul Millsap

Shake Milton ($2 million club option)

DeAndre Jordan

Restricted Free Agents

Myles Powell

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in April the Sixers had an agreement in place with Harden for him to trigger his $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 immediately after his trade from the Brooklyn Nets. However, that deadline came and passed without the 32-year-old committing.

Windhorst added that the 76ers "implied that they were going to offer him the big number" before the swap was finalized.

It seems almost implausible that Philadelphia would decide to let the southpaw leave already and effectively have nothing to show for jettisoning Ben Simmons.

But Harden's performance in the second half of the season didn't provide a lot of assurances considering the massive scale ($223 million over four years) of what his next contract could be.

In 21 regular-season games with Philly, he averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds. His shooting (40.2 percent overall and 32.6 percent on three-pointers) was one cause for concern, and he generally lacked the kind of explosion off the dribble that made him so difficult to guard during his best years with the Houston Rockets.

In the postseason, Harden flamed out in epic fashion with a dud in Game 6 after flashing some vintage scoring back in Game 4.

The Sixers are pot-committed at this point, so a max deal might be a mere formality. Morey made his bed and now he has to sleep in it.

Much like how swapping Chris Paul with Russell Westbrook accelerated the closure of the Rockets' championship window, the Harden deal could be a catastrophe for Philadelphia if his slight decline in 2021-22 is indicative of what's to come.