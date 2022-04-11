Prospects for Steelers to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

John Amis/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a playoff campaign, but they are far from poised to contend in the AFC.

Pittsburgh squeaked into the postseason despite ranking 21st in scoring, 20th in points allowed and dead last in run defense. This isn't to take away from what the team accomplished during Ben Roethlisberger's farewell tour, but the Steelers—who have never experienced a losing season under coach Mike Tomlin—should have loftier goals in 2022.

Pittsburgh has quietly made some tremendous moves in free agency, adding the likes of James Daniels, Myles Jack and Mason Cole. Up next is the NFL draft, wherein the Steelers have seven draft choices and one in each of the first three rounds.

The Steelers can address their biggest remaining issues over draft weekend, which gets underway April 28. However, it can't afford to whiff on any high selections if it hopes to take a positive step in the playoff race. With this in mind, let's examine three prospects the Steelers should look to avoid in the 2022 draft and why.