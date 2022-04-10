Masters Prize Money 2022: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

2 of 2

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler managed to beat the elements and all comers at Augusta on Sunday after shooting to the top of the leaderboard in Round 2.

He's also the only golfer to break par on all four rounds.

As per tradition, last year's winner, Hideki Matsuyama, placed the iconic green jacket on Scheffler in butler cabin, where he spoke about his historic win.

"I was fortunate to put myself in a position where I was in control of the tournament today so I didn't have to worry about what anybody else was doing out there," Scheffler told CBS' Jim Nantz per Fox News. "If I took care of stuff and play good solid golf, I felt like I would get the job done. That was the goal going into today, just keep my head down."

The world No. 1-ranked Texan was paired with Cameron Smith, who was on his own roll until two bogeys in the front nine threw him off.

Smith birdied the 11th, but things fell off a cliff after he hit his ball into the pond on the 12 hole.

The Australian finished tied for third with Shane Lowry.

"Just too many mistakes," Smith told Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald. "I feel like maybe my two bogeys on the front nine weren’t quite deserved and I guess halted the momentum a little bit. It just really slowed me down. A poor shot on the 12 and there’s the tournament.

"I feel like I’ve played some of my best golf around here, it just hasn’t quite been my time yet. A couple of lucky breaks here and there and I’ll be putting the green jacket on. I feel really comfortable around this place and a place that really suits my game."

Sunday's biggest gainer was Rory McIlroy, who finished the final round when he chipped a bunker shot at par-4 18 for a remarkable birdie.

With that shot, the 32-year old native of Northern Ireland matched the lowest final round in Masters history with 64 (8-under par).

The last player to put up those same numbers was Gary Player in 1979.

"It's what you dream about, right?" McIlroy told ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "You dream about getting yourself in position. I wasn't quite close enough to the lead. Scottie is playing really, really well. To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this, I mean, it's just absolutely incredible."

McIlroy still finished three shots behind Scheffler but it was quite the performance for the patrons at Augusta National, like Nick Saban.