Final 2022 NBA Power Rankings, and Every Team's Most Valuable Player or Prospect

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

And with that, the 2021-22 NBA season is a wrap.

The Phoenix Suns were dominant in almost wire-to-wire fashion. The top of the Eastern Conference feels as wide-open as ever. The West figures to be a playoff gauntlet again. And the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers aren't even in the play-in tournament.

In a year full of surprises, breakouts, one of the most heated MVP campaigns we've ever seen and parity typically reserved for other sports, each and every team in the league features at least one star or prospect worthy of praise.

That will be the focus of this season's final power rankings. On top of the rankings you're used to reading every week, each slide below will identify its team's most valuable player or prospect.