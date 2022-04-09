Top Takeaways from Zach LaVine, Bulls' Loss vs. LaMelo Ball, Hornets

0 of 2

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, marking their fourth consecutive loss and their seventh in 10 games. It's been a disappointing slide for a squad that was 38-21 entering All-Star Weekend and contending for the top seed in the East.

Chicago currently holds the No. 6 seed, and it will stay in that slot regardless of what happens in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This means that the Bulls will face the Miami Heat to open the postseason.

Miami clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference on Thursday.

This is a matchup that has loomed for weeks, though the Bulls weren't previously worried about who they would face.

"Where we're at right now, I don't think you can worry about matchups," Alex Caruso said last month, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "If we worry about us, everything will take care of itself."

Chicago might want to worry heading into the playoffs, as Miami took all four regular-season matchups and won convincingly in each of the last three.

Friday provided the Bulls with an opportunity to gain a little bit of momentum before the playoffs, but they were blown out instead. Here are our two biggest takeaways following Chicago's 117-133 loss to Charlotte.