Final B/R Staff NBA MVP Rankings for 2021-22 Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Multiple sources informed the Bleacher Report NBA staff that there has been an alarming lack of clarity on who should win the 2022 MVP award.

And so, on the heels of the regular season's conclusion, we decided to cook up some.

A no-brainer or concrete favorite typically emerges this late into the process, but that hasn't happened this year. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic all have MVP cases that would be considered airtight in any other season.

This says nothing of the latter half of the ballot. Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Chris Paul all had seasons worthy of landing them within the top five of MVP voting.

Moral of the story: Brace yourself. Because if our results are any indication of what's actually going to happen, we're in for one heck of a closely contested final ballot.