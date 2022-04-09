5 Young NHL Players Who Could Be Traded for a Star This Offseason

0 of 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

With the NHL's March 21 trade deadline now history, the focus shifts toward the remainder of the regular-season schedule. Playoff contenders are jockeying for the final positions in the standings while those outside the postseason picture begin to evaluate their rosters for next season.

Once the offseason begins and general managers start making moves to improve their rosters, several younger players could find themselves the subject of trade rumors. One of them could be the New York Rangers winger Vitali Kravtsov, who spent this season playing in Russia awaiting a trade.

Kravtsov could become a trade chip by the Rangers to address a potential roster need as they attempt to build upon this season's impressive development into a playoff club. Several rebuilding clubs, meanwhile, could attempt to speed up the process by dangling a promising young player as trade bait in hope of adding a talented veteran.

Here's a look at five promising NHL youngsters who could be traded for a star this summer. You can weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments section.