Predicting Who Will Lead the AL and NL in Home Runs in 2022

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

American League

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Alvarez was one of five Silver Slugger finalists for the Astros last season after leading the club with 33 home runs and 104 RBI. B/R ranked him as the 10th-best power hitter in baseball, as he was equally productive against right-handed pitching (.874 OPS, 20 HR) and left-handed pitching (.881 OPS, 13 HR). But remember, last year Alvarez was fresh off arthroscopic knee surgery on both knees and should be fully recovered this season.

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

We were reminded last season of what Stanton looks like as a healthy member of the Yankees lineup. The first time it happened was 2018, when he hit 38 home runs and 100 RBI. He wasn't healthy for much of 2019 and 2020 but returned last year to blast 35 homers with 97 RBI. It looks like Stanton is back to being himself.

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Devers is coming off a season in which he ranked ninth among AL hitters with 38 homers and posted a .568 xSLG. He continues to get better after his breakout season in 2019 when he posted a 132 OPS+ with 32 home runs and an AL-leading 54 doubles. If Devers continues on this trajectory, he's going to compete for home titles at some point.

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox

Health held Jimenez back from reaching his full potential last season, but the power is still there for the 25-year-old White Sox left fielder. In his first two major league seasons, Jimenez had xSLG of .522 and .546, respectively. The .546 clip in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season ranked in the top 7 percent in the league, per Baseball Savant.

National League

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Every Padres player should be working with a chip on his shoulder after the team's disappointing 2021 season. Machado fell just short of the 30-home run mark with 28, but he slugged with the very best of them. His .531 xSLG ranked in the top 10 percent of the league, and he averages 31 home runs over a 162-game season. It's reasonable to expect him to be in the mix, even hitting in the pitcher-friendly Petco Park.

Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies

Bryant hasn't hit 30 or more home runs since 2019 and has done it only twice since his NL MVP year in 2016. But he just signed up to play in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, which should open up some opportunities for him.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

There is a case for Schwarber to be much higher on this, but it just goes to show how good the other hitters must be. He enters his first season with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, known as hitter-friendly, and the past two 162-game seasons (2019 and 2021) his xSLG has ranked in the top 8 percent or better.

Austin Riley, Atlanta

Projections have Riley with anywhere from 29 to 35 home runs this season, which certainly wouldn't be enough for the crown, but it says a lot about how much his power is respected. Something to note is just how much his xSLG has steadily improved in his three MLB seasons so far. As for homers, Riley hit 18 in 2019, his first season, and 33 in 2021.