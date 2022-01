B/R's 2022 MLB Skill Rankings: Shohei Ohtani and Baseball's Top 25 Power Hitters

4 of 15

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

20. Josh Donaldson, Minnesota Twins (226.9 points)



Metrics: 94.1 EV, 52.7 HardHit%, .541 xSLG, 26 HR

Only Aaron Judge (95.8 mph), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (95.1 mph) and Giancarlo Stanton (95.1 mph) had a higher average exit velocity than Donaldson among the 404 hitters who qualified for inclusion in these rankings. The 36-year-old stayed healthy enough to play 135 games in the second season of his four-year, $92 million deal.

19. Nelson Cruz, free agent (228.3 points)



Metrics: 92.9 EV, 52.0 HardHit%, .514 xSLG, 32 HR

Despite turning 41 years old in July, Cruz continues to be one of baseball's most feared sluggers. His 449 career home runs are behind only Albert Pujols (679) and Miguel Cabrera (502) among active players, and unlike that duo, he is still producing at an elite level. His 32 homers in 2021 gave him the eighth 30-homer season of his career.

18. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (228.8 points)



Metrics: 93.0 EV, 52.4 HardHit%, .544 xSLG, 29 HR

With a league-leading 145 walks and .465 on-base percentage, Soto might sit atop the plate discipline rankings, and a lot of that stems from pitchers giving him nothing to hit in the middle of an underperforming lineup. He hit just 11 home runs before the All-Star break but picked up the pace during the second half. He doesn't sell out for power, or he could make a serious push for the No. 1 spot.

17. Pete Alonso, New York Mets (229.4 points)



Metrics: 91.0 EV, 47.3 HardHit%, .541 xSLG, 37 HR

Alonso leads all hitters with 106 home runs over the past three seasons, and that includes a rookie-record 53 long balls in 2019. The Mets used 12 different players in the No. 5 spot in the batting order last year, while Alonso hit primarily cleanup. Finding more consistent protection for him could pave the way for another 50-homer season.

16. Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics (229.6)



Metrics: 91.6 EV, 48.4 HardHit%, .506 xSLG, 39 HR

After hitting just .195 with a 103 OPS+ during the 2020 season, Olson bounced back in a big way to finish eighth in AL MVP voting. The 27-year-old set full-season career highs in almost every notable offensive category, including home runs (39), RBI (111), OPS+ (153) and total bases (305). With the A's willing to listen to trade offers for their entire roster this winter, will he be playing elsewhere in 2022?