B/R's 2022 MLB Skill Rankings: Shohei Ohtani and Baseball's Top 25 Power Hitters

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The question is simple enough: Who was baseball's best power hitter in 2021?

However, rather than simply looking at home run totals, I decided to take a more analytical approach to compiling my list of the sport's most prolific sluggers.

The first step was to decide what combination of statistics best quantify power.

After some digging and debating, I landed on these four:

Average Exit Velocity (EV): The average velocity off the bat of all balls in play.





The average velocity off the bat of all balls in play. Hard-Hit Percentage (HardHit%): The frequency with which balls in play travel 90 mph or faster.





The frequency with which balls in play travel 90 mph or faster. Expected Slugging Percentage (xSLG): Per MLB.com: "Expected Slugging Percentage is more indicative of a player's skill than regular slugging percentage, as xSLG removes defense from the equation."

Home Run Total (HR): Since on-field production should still count for something, each player's 2021 home run total was also part of the equation.

The question then became how to best use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of overall power.

My methodology and scoring system is outlined on the following slide.