B/R's 2021 MLB Skill Rankings: Aaron Judge and Baseball's Top 25 Power Hitters

The task is simple: Name the 25 best power hitters in baseball.

However, rather than simply looking at home run totals or biceps size, I decided to take a more analytical approach to compile my list.

The first step was to decide which advanced metrics best quantify power.

After some digging and debating, I landed on these four metrics:

Average Exit Velocity: The average velocity off the bat of all balls in play.

The average velocity off the bat of all balls in play. Max Exit Velocity: The maximum velocity on a ball put in play.

Barrel Percentage: How frequently a ball in play is squared up by the hitter.

How frequently a ball in play is squared up by the hitter. Hard-Hit Percentage: How frequently a ball in play travels 90 mph or more off the bat.

The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of pure power.

On the following slide, I've outlined my methodology and scoring system, and I encourage you to give that a read before diving into the article.