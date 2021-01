B/R's 2021 MLB Skill Rankings: Aaron Judge and Baseball's Top 25 Power Hitters

5 of 15

15. Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees (216 points)



Metrics: 91.2 EV, 118.3 maxEV, 18.1 Barrel%, 44.0 HardHit%

Amid all his struggles the past few seasons, both offensively and defensively, Sanchez has still hit the ball a long way with regularity. That's probably the only reason he has managed to hold onto the starting job for the Yankees, though that could change in 2021 after he was benched in favor of Kyle Higashioka in the postseason.

14. Josh Donaldson, Minnesota Twins (221 points)



Metrics: 92.9 EV, 114.2 maxEV, 14.1 Barrel%, 50.9 HardHit%

Donaldson played just 28 games in the first season of his four-year, $92 million contract, and he turned 35 years old in December. But he can still swing it. Case in point, his 92.8 mph average exit velocity in 2020 was actually higher than the 92.5 mph mark he posted in 2015 when he won American League MVP honors.

13. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (222 points)



Metrics: 91.7 EV, 116.6 maxEV, 16.8 Barrel%, 47.1 HardHit%

This is sure to ruffle a few feathers, so keep in mind these are objective rankings based on hard data. Trout lags behind some of the top finishers on this list in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate, and that no doubt stems from pitchers working around him. He sees one or two pitches per game he can really do anything with, and he rarely misses them. The rest of the time, he's balancing patience and aggressiveness.

12. Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox (224 points)



Metrics: 92.3 EV, 117.9 maxEV, 12.6 Barrel%, 49.6 HardHit%

Abreu has been raking since he burst onto the scene with a 36-homer, 107-RBI season in 2014 to win AL Rookie of the Year honors. He set a career high in slugging percentage (.617) while launching 19 home runs and tallying 60 RBI over 60 games in 2020 to win AL MVP.

11. Kyle Schwarber, Washington Nationals (243 points)



Metrics: 93.4 EV, 117.6 maxEV, 13.3 Barrel%, 50.0 HardHit%

The embodiment of a one-tool player, Schwarber was worth $10 million to the Washington Nationals on a one-year deal after he was cut loose by the Chicago Cubs. He has homered once every 14.9 at-bats in his career, and his 49 home runs since the start of 2019 are tied for 13th among all players.