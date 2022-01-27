MLB Skill Rankings: Juan Soto and Baseball's Best Contact Hitters

0 of 15

The task is simple enough: Who was baseball's best contact hitter in 2021?

However, rather than simply looking at batting average, I decided to take a more analytical approach to compile my list.

The first step was to decide which statistics best quantify contact ability.

After some digging and debating, I landed on these four:

Strikeout Rate (K%): What percent of a player's plate appearances end in a strikeout.

Contact Rate (Contact%): The percent of swings that result in contact.

Hard-Hit Rate (HardHit%): How frequently a ball in play travels 90 mph or more off the bat. This was included to reward quality of contact, which is an important component of contact ability.

Hit/Swing Percentage (Hit/Swing%): The percentage of a player's swings that result in a base hit. This is a homemade stat courtesy of Baseball Savant and a suggestion from fellow B/R writer Zachary Rymer.

The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of contact ability.

My methodology and scoring system is outlined on the following slide.