Predicting Who Will Lead the AL and NL in Home Runs in 2021

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

American League

Jorge Soler, Kansas City Royals (+2500)

Soler led the American League in homers in 2019 with 48, and his batted ball numbers certainly point to tremendous slugging potential. However, 2019 is a bit of an outlier in the context of his career, and there have been durability issues. Can he stay healthy?

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (+1100)

Gallo already has a pair of 40-homer seasons to his name. But he needs to show he can bounce back from a 2020 season in which he had just an 82 OPS+.

Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics (+1800)

Olson brings the thunder from the left side of the batter's box. He hit 36 dingers in 2019 and 14 more in a shortened 2020. The 27-year-old also clubbed six homers in spring training.

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins (+2500)

Sano hit 34 homers in just 105 games in 2019. As is the case with Soler, it will be about whether he can stay healthy for a full season.

National League

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (+1200)

Soto mashed 13 homers in 47 games in 2020 after hitting 34 in 2019. But he also led MLB in intentional walks last season. Pitchers may simply avoid throwing to "Childish Bambino."

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers (+1300)

Bellinger's career has been sort of on-again, off-again since his rookie season in 2017, at least for a player with his talent. He will be among the league leaders should he recapture his 2019 National League MVP form.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (+2000)

Harper had an enormous .656 expected slugging (xSLG) mark in 2020, and he has three 30-plus-homer seasons to his name. The 28-year-old is quite capable of putting up big home run numbers.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (+2500)

Tatis ranked second in the NL in homers in 2020 and ranked in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity, hard-hit rate and barrel rate. Let's see what kind of numbers he can produce over the course of a full season.