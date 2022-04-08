NBA Playoff Schedule 2022: 1st-Round TV Info and Predictions

0 of 3

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Last year, the Phoenix Suns were two wins away from a first NBA title in franchise history. This season, they've bounced back by posting the best record in the league and breaking the team win record. Could they end up as the champions in June?

The most recent team to win back-to-back titles was the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Will the Milwaukee Bucks join them by capturing a second straight championship this year?

Or maybe another strong team will win the title. The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat have both impressed this season, and they're both capable of making deep runs through the postseason.

We'll soon find out, with the final day of regular-season games set for Sunday. Then, it will be time for the play-in tournament, in which eight teams (the Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference) will be participating in that event, which will begin Tuesday.

Here's an early look at the upcoming postseason schedule, followed by some predictions for the playoffs.