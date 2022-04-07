Top Takeaways from Jayson Tatum, Celtics' Win vs. DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

0 of 2

Wednesday night's matchup between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls was supposed to be a showdown between two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

But the Celtics sprinted to a 32-19 advantage in the first quarter, and it wasn't much of a fight after that. Boston never trailed in the contest and eventually cruised to a 117-94 triumph.

The Celtics' starting five had more than the Bulls could handle, even while Jayson Tatum endured a 5-of-18 shooting performance (1-of-8 from three). But his co-star, Jaylen Brown, picked up the slack with 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting, and the frontcourt combo of Al Horford and Daniel Theis chipped in a combined 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting.

The Bulls never got it going on offense. DeMar DeRozan was their high scorer with only 16 points. Zach LaVine was held to single-digits for the first time all season (not counting the Jan. 14 contest he exited after only three minutes with a knee injury). Collectively, Chicago shot just 43.8 percent from the field and went 7-of-23 from long range.