Top Takeaways from Kevin Durant, Nets' Win vs. Knicks with Julius Randle Out

2 of 2

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Obi Toppin was the eighth overall pick of the 2020 draft. He since ranks 22nd in that class in total minutes.

That would qualify as a troubling trend for any prospect, but it's especially frustrating for one who counted NBA-readiness as one of his top selling points. His 24th birthday is behind him. His teammate RJ Barrett, the No. 3 pick from the 2019 draft, hasn't even turned 22 yet.

The clock is ticking for Toppin, but New York has largely ignored it. Whether that's because of anything related to his game or things he can't control (Julius Randle's presence, Tom Thibodeau's lack of trust in young players) isn't clear, and frankly, isn't all that important. The lack of significant floor time is a head-scratcher from any angle.

When Toppin has received an extended opportunity, he has typically taken advantage. Wednesday night was no different. Freed to clear 40 minutes for only the second time this season (and just his fifth outing of 30-plus), he stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points (on 7-of-13 shooting), five rebounds, three assists (and no turnovers), three blocks and a steal.

It's just one game, though, right? Well, maybe not. Toppin's per-36-minutes averages this season include 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers. For context, only 10 players are hitting those marks, and virtually all of them are household names. Maybe Toppin could be the same, but the Knicks will never know until they give him a legitimate chance to succeed.