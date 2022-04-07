UFC 273 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

UFC 273 goes down this Saturday in sunny Jacksonville, Florida. It'll be the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion's first pay-per-view bonanza in over a month, and from the looks of it, it'll be well worth the wait.

The card will be topped by a featherweight title fight between increasingly impressive champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and South Korean challenger The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, who stepped in when No. 1 contender Max Holloway was forced onto the sidelines by an injury. Volkanovski will be looking for his third title defense after a pair of decision wins over Holloway and Brian Ortega, while The Korean Zombie will be looking to make good on his second UFC title shot after failing to swipe the featherweight strap from Jose Aldo back in 2013.

The featherweight title will not be the only championship bauble up for grabs at UFC 273. The card will also feature a bantamweight title bout between undisputed champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan. The fight will be the pair's second after Sterling beat Russia's Yan by disqualification after chowing down on an illegal knee in early 2021. Sterling hasn't fought since, whereas Yan got back on track by defeating Cory Sandhagen by decision to win the division's interim strap in October.

While it's these two title fights that will get top billing at UFC 273, it's arguable that no fight on the lineup is causing more buzz than the middle bout of the main card, which will pit former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev, who is one of the most hyped fighters, well, ever.

Throw in a clash of ranked strawweight contenders as Tecia Torres takes on Mackenzie Dern, and an interesting lightweight style clash between Mark Madsen and Vinc Pichel, and we've got a fun-looking pay-per-view on our hands.

As always, the B/R combats sports scribes are prepared to stake their reputations on the outcomes of the five fights that comprise the UFC 273 main card. Keep scrolling to see who we're picking to leave the Octagon victorious this Saturday night.