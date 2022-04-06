NBA Draft 2022: Round-Up of Expert Mock Drafts After NCAA Championship

1 of 3

You will hear a lot of conversation about the four top prospects headlining the 2022 NBA draft class over the next two months.

Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey all bring different skill sets to the court.

The No. 1 overall draft pick may come down to what the team at the top of the draft order needs the most in terms of positional help.

The Orlando Magic may be more inclined to go after Holmgren or Smith since they already have Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs at the guard positions.

Any of the four prospects may be intriguing to the Houston Rockets since they have plenty of roster holes to fill around Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

The Detroit Pistons could be swayed by any of the four prospects because they would all complement Cade Cunningham well. None of the top four players need to be on the ball as often as last year's No. 1 overall selection.

The Oklahoma City Thunder might end up as the most open franchise to all four players because their roster is incomplete.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the true star on the team, but he does not have a load of help around him.

Holmgren comes into the NBA with a ton of skill for a seven-footer, but he needs to work on his build to deal with the physical nature of the league schedule.

Smith and Banchero could either play on the wing, or as a scorer out of the backcourt, while Ivey can line up either on the ball, or at shooting guard, in a backcourt setup.

No clear-cut top prospect has been determined yet and it may take the two months of evaluation for one to be favored above the others by the team that eventually lands the No. 1 pick.