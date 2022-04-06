49ers' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2022 NFL draft with nine selections.

A majority of those picks are scheduled for the final day of the selection process.

Kyle Shanahan and his staff are not slated to make a pick until the 61st overall position that resides at the end of the second round.

San Francisco owns two third-round picks and three sixth-round selections in addition to one pick each in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds.

That set of selections could be important to the 49ers if they decide to make a move up the draft board late in the first round, or early in the second round.

The latter scenario makes more sense for the 49ers in case they believe they can land a prospect that unexpectedly dropped out of the first round.