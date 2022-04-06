Eagles' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets After Trade with Saints

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may have just traded a first-round pick, but they remain one of the most interesting teams in the 2022 NFL draft.

A little under a month ahead of the draft, which gets underway April 28, general manager Howie Roseman pulled off a trade that appears to be a big win for the Eagles. The New Orleans Saints received the 16th, 19th and 194th selections while the Eagles got the 18th, 101st and 237th picks in this year's draft along with the Saints' first-round pick in 2023 and second-round pick in 2024.

In essence, the Eagles went from having three first-round picks in this year's draft to having multiple firsts in back-to-back drafts and an additional second in 2024.

It's a great trade for Philadelphia because it can still give Jalen Hurts additional support in 2022 while preparing for a future in which they could be looking for a quarterback again in 2023.

For now, the Eagles will look to improve the roster as best they can with the 15th and 18th picks. Here's a look at the top prospects who could fit the bill.