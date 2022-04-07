Power Ranking Warriors Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Unranked: James Wiseman

Deep sigh. The sequel to Wiseman's rocky but semi-intriguing rookie season never got off the ground, as the same knee injury that cut his first campaign short wound up derailing his entire sophomore year, too.

16. Chris Chiozza

Considering Chiozza isn't an unproven player but rather someone seeing NBA minutes for the fourth consecutive season, there may have been actual expectations attached to his two-way contract. If there were, he met none of them. His player efficiency rating is a dreadful 4.5, and he has produced negative win shares (minus-0.005 per 48 minutes), per Basketball-Reference.com.

15. Quinndary Weatherspoon

Weatherspoon escapes the cellar due to Chiozza's anemic numbers, but that's as far as the positives have gotten during his limited run with the big league Warriors (69 minutes over 10 outings).

14. Moses Moody

Billed as the more NBA-ready of Golden State's two lottery picks, Moody never found consistency as a rookie—not by the numbers, though not by the role, either. He had a few encouraging moments when Golden State let him spread his wings, but there was presumably a reason he wasn't afforded more floor time.

13. Juan Toscano-Anderson

The secret sauce that helped Toscano-Anderson lock down a glue-guy role last season never quite came together this time around. He is average or above in a lot of different areas, but his plummeting three-point percentage (40.2 last season, 30.6 this one) limited his opportunities.

12. Andre Iguodala

The idea of an Iguodala reunion was objectively fun, and maybe his IQ-driven defense will still have an impact in the postseason. For a regular-season evaluation, though, there isn't much to reward him on other than ball control (3.7 assists against 0.9 turnovers per game).

11. Damion Lee

Lee is a shooter by trade, which makes his sagging splash rate hard to stomach. Last season, he hit 39.7 percent of his long-range looks; this year, he's down to a below-average 33.7.