NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Play-In Standings, Postseason Races to Watch

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Want to know the race worth watching in the East? How about all of them?

Seriously, there hasn't been much decided despite there being so little time left on the schedule. The top four seeds know they are avoiding the Play-In Tournament, the bottom five seeds know they are missing the playoffs and the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds—the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets—know they are heading to the Play-In. As far as seeds and the other two Play-In participants, though, that's all up for grabs.

You are probably looking for more specifics, though, so let's sniff them out.

First, the traffic jam at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 is all kinds of fascinating. The teams are knotted up in the loss column, so there isn't much of an advantage at this point, although the Milwaukee Bucks would currently fare best if this ended in a three-way tie. However, that is subject to change, since the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee are set to go head-to-head Thursday.

Dropping down further, the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors have identical records in their tussle for the fifth seed. Chicago has the tougher remaining slate—Toronto still gets the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks—but the Bulls do have the tiebreaker thanks to their 3-1 edge in the season series.

Finally, there will be plenty of eyeballs on Brooklyn as the team makes one last push to improve its seed. The 10th-seeded Nets are only two games back of the seventh-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the loss column, and they have one more head-to-head matchup remaining.

Any improvement to Brooklyn's seed will make it much easier to buy the notion this team can put its frustration-filled season behind it and present real problems for its playoff opponent.