2022 NBA Free Agents: Latest Ricky Rubio Rumors, Kyrie Irving Predictions, More

0 of 3

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is nearing its conclusion. With the ply-in tournament slated to kick off on April 12, most of the basketball world is focused on the looming postseason. However, the NBA offseason isn't that far off.

While the 2022 edition of free agency isn't likely to be chock-full of All-Stars—which could, in turn, spark a robust trade market—a few intriguing players are scheduled to be available. Several quality role players should also be sitting on the open market.

Indiana Pacers point guard Ricky Rubio is one of those second-tier role players teams could covet. He's 31 and coming off a torn ACL, but he had a strong campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the injury and subsequent trade to Indiana.

Let's take a look at the latest buzz surrounding Rubio and some predictions for a couple of those aforementioned stars.