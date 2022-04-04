Underrated Prospects Steelers Must Prioritize in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't dominated the headlines this offseason, they've been busy. In addition to adding Mitchell Trubisky to the quarterback room, Pittsburgh signed the likes o James Daniels, Myles Jack and Mason Cole.

The post-Ben Roethlisberger is off to a quietly good start, and the Steelers could significantly improve in the 2022 draft.

Might Pittsburgh use a first-round pick on its quarterback of the future? It's entirely possible. The Steelers could also address their offensive line, add another wide receiver or find a high-upside pass-rusher to complement Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

But what about the middle and late rounds? Pittsburgh has traditionally been good about finding gems on Day 2 and Day 3, and ideally, this year will be no exception. With this in mind, let's examine three prospects the Steelers should target in Round 3 or later.