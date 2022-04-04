Top Takeaways from Anthony Davis, Lakers' Loss vs. Jokic, Nuggets Without LeBron

1 of 2

Time is running out for the Lakers if they hope to extend their season beyond this upcoming Sunday. They have four games to go, and they need to somehow pass either the Pelicans or the Spurs in the standings. San Antonio has a magic number of two to clinch, because it owns a potential tiebreaker over Los Angeles. New Orleans is currently one game ahead of San Antonio.

For the Lakers to have a realistic chance of making the play-in tournament, they're likely going to need to win each of their final four games. That alone won't be enough, but there's at least a possibility that either the Pelicans or Spurs struggle enough to fall down the standings.

Los Angeles' final stretch isn't an easy one. It has a home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but its other three games are road matchups against strong teams: the Phoenix Suns (on Tuesday), the Golden State Warriors (on Thursday) and the Nuggets (on Sunday).

First, the Lakers need to find a way to beat the Suns, who are an NBA-best 62-16 this season. Davis told reporters that the matchup is a "must, must, must-win" game.

"My job is to be on the floor and help these guys win and I think our spirit is very high in the locker room and we're going to continue to fight," Davis said in Sunday's postgame press conference.

Los Angeles hasn't won consecutive games since a four-game winning streak from Dec. 31-Jan. 7. So it will need to have its best stretch in three months if it hopes to be playing in the play-in tournament later in April.

It's still possible the Lakers can do it, as they have yet to be mathematically eliminated from contention. But they're going to have to play much better than they have been of late. And they'll need to hope that either the Spurs or Pelicans gives them the necessary help.