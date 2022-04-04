WWE WrestleMania 39: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and Dream Matches We Need to See

0 of 4

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania is the stage for dream matches. John Cena vs. The Rock. Rock vs. Hulk Hogan. Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior. The list of fantasy matchups that have played out at The Showcase of the Immortals is long and epic. Today's WWE has one such match that has yet to occur, despite fan interest: Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

A battle of family, for the right to call themselves the true Head of the Table, it is a generational showdown that has been teased and hyped for years but not as much as a promo between them has occurred on WWE TV.

As WWE heads to Los Angeles for next year's WrestleMania, home of the biggest movie stars in the world, there is no better place for the live-action epic to play out than in SoFi Stadium.

It is not the only dream match the company should consider for the annual spectacular, though. Here are three others.