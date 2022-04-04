WWE WrestleMania 39: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and Dream Matches We Need to See

WWE WrestleMania 39: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and Dream Matches We Need to SeeApril 4, 2022
WrestleMania is the stage for dream matches. John Cena vs. The Rock. Rock vs. Hulk Hogan. Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior. The list of fantasy matchups that have played out at The Showcase of the Immortals is long and epic. Today's WWE has one such match that has yet to occur, despite fan interest: Rock vs. Roman Reigns.
A battle of family, for the right to call themselves the true Head of the Table, it is a generational showdown that has been teased and hyped for years but not as much as a promo between them has occurred on WWE TV.
As WWE heads to Los Angeles for next year's WrestleMania, home of the biggest movie stars in the world, there is no better place for the live-action epic to play out than in SoFi Stadium.
It is not the only dream match the company should consider for the annual spectacular, though. Here are three others.
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch
By the time WrestleMania 39 rolls around, Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch will be a match four years in the making.
In 2019, the two competitors battled in a historic, show-closing Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships also involving Charlotte Flair. The intensity and dislike between them, though, was only exacerbated when The Man became the first competitor to deal Rowdy a loss in a WWE ring.
But there was no follow-up.
Despite all indications that Lynch vs. Rousey was the match WWE would build to in the wake of WrestleMania 35, the latter departed the company to start a family, and Lynch would do the same a year later. Both are back, now and next year's Showcase of the Immortals from Los Angeles is the perfect setting for the long-anticipated one-on-one showdown.
No Flair, no-nonsense. Let Big Time Becks and the Baddest Woman on the Planet settle their differences once and for all in a match Lynch would have no problem selling to the masses on the mic. An intensely personal battle and physical match, it would be right at home on a card the magnitude of WrestleMania and is a match WWE absolutely must book while it still has Rousey on the roster this time.
Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
Once upon a time, a young Cody Rhodes stood side-by-side with Randy Orton in a trio known as Legacy. The second-generation star sat under The Viper's learning tree and developed as a performer, essentially learning on the job.
The faction would go its separate ways in 2010, but the link was always there.
Now, Rhodes is back, his own star. One of the biggest and brightest in the industry. Following his epic return to the company at WrestleMania 38, he has the opportunity to be a consistent main event star the likes of which he was never allowed to be during his first run with the company.
There is no better person for him to have to overcome to achieve that role than the man he once considered a mentor.
The story is there. Rhodes was once the student, now he is Orton's peer, chasing the same title The Viper has held countless times before. To win it and truly cement his status as an elite star in WWE, he must defeat the man that was so influential in his development as a wrestler in the first place.
It is simple booking, takes advantage of the history that is already there and serves as one last test for The American Nightmare on wrestling's grandest stage.
Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair
Bianca Belair has spent the last two WrestleManias making her star by beating two of the original Four Horsewomen, and while we have seen her square off with Charlotte Flair in some throwaway television matches, there is no better opponent for her to square off with under the bright lights in Tinsel Town than The Queen.
Flair is still the standard-bearer, and while there is no discrediting what Belair accomplished over the last two years in genuine Match of the Year candidates, her resume will still feel somewhat empty without a match against the second-generation star.
Give the two 20 minutes of ring time, and watch them steal the show as they have a propensity to do, Flair as the overbearing star and Belair as the returning conqueror looking to cross off one more Horsewoman on her list.
It may not be the flashiest match, nor does it involve any complicated backstory, but it is a match that Belair absolutely deserves after everything she has been able to accomplish on wrestling's most prestigious night this early in her career.
The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock feels like a match that has been built to for years now, a dream match WWE has repeatedly teased but never actually produced. Every year, rumors emerge of The Great One's impending return to jumpstart the feud with The Tribal Chief, and every year, they go unfulfilled.
With WrestleMania returning to Hollywood for the first time in nearly 20 years, there is no better time for the world's biggest movie star to return home to WWE and square off against the most dominant Superstar the industry has seen in years.
Rock vs. Reigns is a marquee match that sells tickets, attracts viewers and most importantly would provide Reigns that rub WWE officials have long wanted for him. It is an epic encounter that starts in their DNA and ends with a tense staredown inside SoFi Stadium and an epic encounter that captivates fans.
It is one match that absolutely must happen or go down in the annals as the biggest "what if" in wrestling history.