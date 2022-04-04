NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Play-in Standings, Predictions After April 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are two games out of a spot in the Western Conference play-in round with six days left in the regular season.

The Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon without LeBron James, who rested his injured ankle.

Frank Vogel's team dropped two games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers enter the final week of the regular season as the only team on the outside of the play-in spots still alive to clinch a postseason berth.

San Antonio gained a game on the New Orleans Pelicans in the fight for the No. 9 seed on Sunday. The Pelicans fell by double figures to the Los Angeles Clippers, who will be the No. 8 seed in the West.

The Pelicans, Spurs and Lakers in the West and four teams in the Eastern Conference will play for positioning or qualification for the play-in round over the next six days.

Updated NBA Standings

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Western Conference

1. Phoenix (62-16)

2. Memphis (55-23)

3. Golden State (50-29)

4. Dallas (49-30)

5. Denver (47-32)

6. Utah (46-32)

Play-In Positions

7. Minnesota (45-34)

8. Los Angeles Clippers (39-40)

9. New Orleans (34-44)

10. San Antonio (33-45)

11. Los Angeles Lakers (31-47)

The Lakers fell two games back of the Spurs without LeBron James on the floor against the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets.

Los Angeles has four contests left to make up the two-game gap on San Antonio and gain an edge in the win column on the Spurs.

San Antonio could clinch the No. 10 seed as soon as Thursday, but that may be a difficult task for Gregg Popovich's squad.

The Spurs have three road games remaining in their final four contests, just like the Lakers, and they have to face Denver, Minnesota and Dallas on their travels, all of whom are fighting for playoff seeding.

Los Angeles could receive a break on Tuesday in Phoenix since the Suns have the No. 1 seed in the West locked up.

Phoenix could rest some of its starters for a half, or in the entire game, just like it did on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers have to visit Golden State and Denver as well over the next six days. They get a bit of a reprieve from that schedule with a home clash against Oklahoma City on Friday.

Los Angeles needs to go on a four-game winning streak and hope for the Spurs to go 1-3 to avoid losing out on the No. 10 seed to land the tiebreaker.

The rest of the Western Conference play-in math is fairly easy to grasp. New Orleans needs to stay one game ahead of San Antonio to obtain the No. 9 seed.

New Orleans faces Sacramento and Portland in its next two games, and it may benefit from Memphis already owning the No. 2 seed on Saturday.

The Clippers' win over the Pelicans on Sunday locked them into the No. 8 seed. They are currently scheduled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota is 1.5 games back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 6 seed. Utah is 1-6 in its last seven games, so there is a small chance it drops below the top six.

However, Utah has an easier final week with Oklahoma City, Portland as well as Memphis and Phoenix, both of whom could rest players throughout the week.

Prediction: 7. Minnesota, 8. LA Clippers, 9. New Orleans, 10. San Antonio

Eastern Conference

1. Miami (51-28)

2. Boston (49-30)

3. Milwaukee (48-30)

4. Philadelphia (48-30)

5. Chicago (45-33)

6. Toronto (45-33)

Play-In Positions

7. Cleveland (43-36)

8. Atlanta (41-37)

9. Charlotte (40-38)

10. Brooklyn (40-38)

Cleveland, Atlanta, Charlotte and Brooklyn will likely be the four Eastern Conference play-in teams.

That became even more apparent after the Cavaliers fell to Philadelphia at home on Sunday.

Cleveland is 2.5 games back of the No. 6 seed with four games remaining on its schedule.

Darius Garland and Co. hold a 1.5-game edge on Atlanta for the No. 7 seed, which should be their focus over the next six days.

Cleveland can move closer to the No. 7 seed by beating Orlando on Tuesday. Then the Cavs have three days off to prepare for Brooklyn.

Atlanta beat Brooklyn on Saturday to vault itself into the No. 8 position in the East. The Hawks finish with clashes against Toronto and Miami as well as matchups with Washington and Houston.

The Hawks should go 2-2 at worst in those four matchups, but it ideally would have to go 4-0 in that stretch to leapfrog Cleveland.

Charlotte and Brooklyn are locked on identical 40-38 records in the battle to host the No.9-versus-No. 10 game. Both teams are one game back of Atlanta.

Brooklyn has the easier schedule of the two teams. The Nets finish with Houston, New York, Cleveland and Indiana.

If the Nets sweep the final week, they could be in a spot to pick off the Hawks for the No. 8 seed, but at minimum, they should be the favorite to earn the No. 9 seed.

Charlotte visits Miami and Chicago and hosts Orlando and Washington. A 2-2 split will not be good enough for the Hornets due to the Nets' favorable schedule.

The Hornets need to win on the road once in Miami or Chicago, which may be difficult since both teams are fighting for seeding in the top six.

Prediction: 7. Cleveland, 8. Atlanta, 9. Brooklyn, 10. Charlotte