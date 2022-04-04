NBA Draft 2022: Assessing Scouting Reports on Top Stars from Experts' Mock Draft

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

All three experts have different top threes, and each puts Holmgren in a different spot. All of the spots are inside of the top three picks, though, so it's not like anyone is worried about a draft-night slide.

O'Connor is highest on Holmgren, mocking the big man No. 1 overall and likening him to "Rudy Gobert on defense—except in addition to scoring off lobs he also shoots threes and makes plays off the dribble." To further highlight his interest O'Connor added that Holmgren "is unlike any player the NBA has ever seen."

Vecenie is up next with Holmgren sitting No. 2, noting the 7-footer "is more polarizing for teams" than Jabari Smith. Vecenie noted Holmgren's supporters praise his defense and skill set, while detractors question his thin frame and limited shot-creation.

Wasserman rounds out the group with Holmgren in the No. 3 spot. Wasserman attributed Holmgren's relatively low position to "lingering fear about his frame (7'0", 195 lbs) but also a complementary skill set that leaves him more reliant on teammates and vulnerable to quiet offensive stretches."