Top Takeaways from Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets got a tremendous outing from star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday but it wasn't enough to overcome Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Durant dropped 55 points against Atlanta and got plenty of help from teammate Kyrie Irving (31 points and six assists). However, the Hawks played better team ball and managed to ride a second-quarter surge to victory.

The Hawks outscored the Nets 37-20 in the second frame and did just enough in the second half to ride out the win. Brooklyn outscored Atlanta after the break but it was too little and too late for Durant and Co. Early foul trouble and inefficiency at the foul line cost Brooklyn in a big way.

This isn't to suggest that Atlanta didn't earn the win. Led by Young (36 points, 10 assists), the Hawks shredded the Brooklyn defense for most of the night. Young took over late, scoring nine points in the final minute, and the Hawks spoiled Durant's career night.

Atlanta moves into the No. 8 seed in the East, while Brooklyn drops to No. 10. This was a pivotal game between two play-in teams, and each appears headed in a different direction going into the postseason.