Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Pelicans

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers lost again on Friday night, dropping a pivotal game to the New Orleans Pelicans 111-114.

The return of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (MCL, foot) was supposed to provide hope for an L.A. squad on the outside looking in. The Lakers gave the Pelicans everything they could handle, but they faded down the stretch—along with Los Angeles' playoff hopes.

James was terrific, as he's been all season, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Davis dropped 23, 12 and six against his former team. However, the Lakers got relatively little from their supporting cast, which has been par for the course. Russell Westbrook had just 12 points in 31 minutes and was a dismal 5-of-15 shooting.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, got big performances from Brandon Ingram (29 points) and CJ McCollum (32 points) to outlast the Lakers. It was a back-and-forth game, but New Orleans outscored L.A. 28-24 in the final frame to clinch the victory.

Los Angeles has lost five straight and sits a game behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot in the West. The reality is that even with their stars on the court, the Lakers aren't good enough or deep enough to beat playoff-caliber teams consistently.

With five games left, Los Angeles needs help to reach the play-in tournament, and losing to the Pelicans—who hold the No. 9 seed in the West—was a massive blow. Here are some other key takeaways from the game.