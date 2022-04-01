Top Offseason Priorities for NBA's Most Disappointing Teams

2 of 5

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Two seasons back, the Pacers decided that being good wasn't good enough and split from former coach Nate McMillan after four consecutive first-round exits.

This can't be the change they had in mind, as they're headed back to the lottery for a second straight year—this, despite reuniting with former coach Rick Carlisle last summer at the cost of a Powerball jackpot.

Indiana dropped six of its first seven contests and never really found its footing from there. Once the trade deadline rolled around, the front office had seen enough and executed a series of trades that sent Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday out and brought in Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith and multiple draft picks (including a lottery-protected 2022 first from the Cleveland Cavaliers).

The Pacers aren't rebuilding, but they are shifting their focus forward. That, combined with the presence of backcourt building blocks Haliburton and rookie Chris Duarte, should put Malcolm Brogdon on the chopping block. He is their second highest-paid player and quite possibly no longer a fit for this roster. His age (29) and injury history could make him tricky to trade, but Indy should be able to find a deal that better supports this roster.

The Pacers don't have to stop there, either. If the right offer is out there, they could turn the annual Myles Turner trade talks into an actual deal. While the subtraction of Sabonis momentarily eased the urgency to trade Turner, the fact he'll need a new contract by 2023 means they must decide his future sooner than later. An ideal offseason in Indiana involves either a trade of or an extension agreement with the shot-blocking big.