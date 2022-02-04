Myles Turner Rumors: Odds of Pacers Star Being Traded Before Deadline a 'Coinflip'

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner remains a player to watch as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein updated some information on the chances of Turner heading elsewhere before then.

"When I checked in Friday morning on the prospect of Turner being moved between now and the deadline while he’s still recovering from a foot injury, I was told that it remains a coinflip at this stage," Stein wrote (h/t HoopsHype).

The 6'11" big man, who is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, has been out since Jan. 14 with a stress reaction in his left foot.

The 19-34 Pacers appear to be playing out the string of a lost 2021-22 season. They are currently seven games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Therefore, everything appears to be on the table for Indiana as the team looks ahead to the future.

Domantas Sabonis, a two-time All-Star, has been discussed in trade talks. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote that the Washington Wizards are looking at the big man as a trade target. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported on Jan. 19 that the Sacramento Kings were willing to include De'Aaron Fox in a potential package for Sabonis.

Turner is also reportedly in play as it appears the Pacers may be headed for a total blowup. Fischer said on the Chad Ford's NBA Big Board podcast (h/t NBC Sports Edge) that he hears Turner could return in early March, so the ex-Texas star's hypothetical new team would have him for the final month-and-a-half of the season.

The center is an excellent defensive player and two-time blocks champion with three-point range (34.9 percent for his career). His 2.8 blocks per game leads the league this season.

Turner isn't a dominant offensive or rebounding presence, averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 boards per game over his seven seasons, but he's a solid big man who would immediately help any playoff contender.

We'll soon find out whether Turner stays with Indiana or heads elsewhere with the deadline just six days away.