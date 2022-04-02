Top Landing Spots for NBA's Best 2022 Free Agents

0 of 10

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

We may be near the eve of the NBA's 2022 postseason, but it's never too early to start thinking about what might happen in the summer.

And though there isn't a lot of spending power available, you can never count out offseason player movement.

According to Spotrac, there are just six teams projected to have any cap space, and there isn't a max contract spot between them. That means Bird rights (which gives incumbent teams the ability to go over the cap to sign their own guys) and various cap exceptions will be heavily trafficked avenues in July.

Sign-and-trades and other cap wizardry could still open doors for big-name players to find new teams, but staying put is probably the safe bet for a lot of these guys.

With that landscape in mind, let's look at the top potential landing spots for the best available free agents (as determined by yours truly).