Deandre Ayton 'Disappointed' After Failing to Agree to Max Contract with Suns

Deandre Ayton has addressed his failed contract extension talks with the Phoenix Suns.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's season-opening 110-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Ayton said he's "disappointed" after being unable to come to terms on a long-term deal.

One of the biggest stories in the NBA leading up to the start of the regular season was the negotiations between Ayton and the Suns. The two sides had until Monday at 6 p.m. ET to reach an agreement on a rookie extension.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, the Suns never presented Ayton with a formal offer as he "held firm" on wanting a full five-year max contract worth $172.5 million "plus possible escalators."

By not signing an extension, the most-likely scenario right now is the Suns make Ayton a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent next offseason. The 23-year-old would be eligible to sign offer sheets from another club, but Phoenix would have the right to match.

There's also a chance that Ayton elects to sign the qualifying offer next offseason worth $16.4 million, play out the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

Phoenix's decision not to extend Ayton came after the organization had a busy offseason. Chris Paul re-signed with the team for four years as a free agent. Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet both signed extensions before the start of the season.

Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has been the Suns' starting center since arriving in the NBA. He averaged 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and he had a career-high 65.3 true shooting percentage in 69 starts last season, per Basketball Reference.