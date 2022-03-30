Eagles' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL DraftMarch 30, 2022
Eagles' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft
It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that could all change at the 2022 NFL draft.
Outside of signing Haason Reddick, the Eagles front office has kept a relatively low profile. Head coach Nick Sirianni has reunited with wide receiver Zach Pascal. Fletcher Cox was released and promptly re-signed. And Kyzir White came aboard as an underrated signing.
But Philadelphia is set up to make headlines as the offseason focus shifts from free agents to the draft. The Eagles come in with three first-round picks in a draft class that seems to be undersold because it doesn't have many elite options at quarterback.
That shouldn't matter to the Eagles. They will roll into the season with Jalen Hurts getting the chance to build off his 2021 campaign, during which he led the team to the playoffs.
Armed with three first-round picks and a young roster coming off a successful season, the Eagles could be looking to make a splash come April 28. Here are three hypothetical trade packages that would do just that.
Trade for DK Metcalf
Seahawks Receive: No. 15 overall, No. 83 overall, 2023 third-round pick
Eagles Receive: WR DK Metcalf
The Miami Dolphins just went all-in on giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa every chance to succeed by trading for Tyreek Hill. The Eagles could pull off a similar move if they want to see exactly what the team's ceiling is with Hurts at the helm.
Looking across the league, DK Metcalf could be the next big-name receiver to be moved. After watching the Green Bay Packers trade away Davante Adams and the Kansas City Chiefs ship off Hill, it would make sense the Seahawks would want someone else to hand him a massive contract extension while they get draft capital in return.
Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and carries a market value of four years, $82.6 million, per Spotrac.
The Eagles have a surplus of first-rounders and are among the teams with the most salary-cap space ($20.7 million, per Over the Cap). It wouldn't be cheap to acquire and extend Metcalf, but it would give the Eagles the most dynamic duo of receivers in the NFC East.
Pairing Metcalf and DeVonta Smith would give a clear picture of what Hurts can do and make it an attractive spot for any quarterback who may become discontent with his current situation over the next year.
Trade Up for Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr.
Jets Receive: No. 15 overall, No. 83 overall and No. 124 overall
Eagles Receive: No. 10 overall to take CB Sauce Gardner or CB Derek Stingley Jr.
If a defense has one shutdown corner in the NFL, it's a great asset. If it has two, it's the foundation for an elite unit.
The Eagles have one in Darius Slay. He was the fourth-highest-graded cornerback by PFF last season. They have an opportunity to add another one in the draft. Both Sauce Gardner (scouting report) and Derek Stingley Jr. (scouting report) are dominant cornerback prospects with the capability of becoming elite early in their careers.
Gardner is safest pick of the two. He is coming into the league with a clean bill of health after three seasons of starting in Cincinnati and giving up no touchdowns. Stingley sat out all but three games in his final season at LSU with a foot injury that required surgery but already proved his first-round talent with a completion percentage allowed of 41.1 percent for his career at LSU.
Trading up for Gardner might require moving from No. 15 to No. 6. That would probably be too costly, even for a potential All-Pro corner. Both the latest Bleacher Report mock draft and the consensus mock from NFL Mock Draft Database have Gardner going at No. 7 to the New York Giants.
Moving up to No. 10 should be much more affordable based on previous deals. Either way, the Eagles get a gifted corner who could elevate their secondary.
Deal for a 2023 First-Rounder
Steelers Receive: No. 15 overall
Eagles Receive: No. 52 overall, 2023 first-round pick
Having three first-round selections is great, but the idea of having two firsts in 2022 and 2023 should be more appealing.
Consider it Hurts insurance. The Eagles have put themselves in a position to find out what Hurts can do at quarterback. After a solid first year as the starter, it makes sense. But if Hurts fails in 2022, then they go back to the drawing board.
So if they have the opportunity to turn one of their 2022 first-rounders into a 2023 first-rounder, they should jump at the chance. That would create more ammunition if they need to move up next year to take a quarterback prospect like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.
One team that may be willing to make it happen is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are one of the few teams in the first round that could take a quarterback given their situation. The New Orleans Saints are another candidate who picks just before them at No. 18.
Facilitating a trade with the Steelers so that Pittsburgh could take someone like Kenny Pickett would potentially give the Eagles the future pick necessary to find their own quarterback of the future.
If Hurts ends up working out, they just have another chance to add a blue-chip talent to help him in 2023.
Advanced stats according to PFF unless otherwise noted.