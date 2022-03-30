Eagles' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that could all change at the 2022 NFL draft.

Outside of signing Haason Reddick, the Eagles front office has kept a relatively low profile. Head coach Nick Sirianni has reunited with wide receiver Zach Pascal. Fletcher Cox was released and promptly re-signed. And Kyzir White came aboard as an underrated signing.

But Philadelphia is set up to make headlines as the offseason focus shifts from free agents to the draft. The Eagles come in with three first-round picks in a draft class that seems to be undersold because it doesn't have many elite options at quarterback.

That shouldn't matter to the Eagles. They will roll into the season with Jalen Hurts getting the chance to build off his 2021 campaign, during which he led the team to the playoffs.

Armed with three first-round picks and a young roster coming off a successful season, the Eagles could be looking to make a splash come April 28. Here are three hypothetical trade packages that would do just that.