Giants' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft
The New York Giants spent the early wave of free agency in a cap-strapped state. New general manager Joe Schoen hasn't been quiet, but New York's additions haven't been blockbusters. Arguably the most notable move was to bring in backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
In other words, New York hasn't dramatically improved a roster that won only four games in 2021.
The good news is that the Giants have a fair bit of draft capital with which to reload. They have two picks in Round 1 (No. 5 and No. 7), two in the third and nine overall. New York has a good chance to improve its roster over draft weekend.
The question is, where to start? This is a squad that ranked 23rd in points allowed and 31st in scoring last season. It isn't just a player or two away. The Giants will need to focus on their biggest needs first and, ideally, add depth at multiple positions throughout the draft. You'll find a look at those top needs below.
Offensive Line
This is the big one for New York. New coach Brian Daboll will be looking to get the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones. To do that, he will need a better offensive line than the one New York fielded in 2021. Jones was sacked 22 times in 11 games and was under pressure on 23.3 percent of his dropbacks.
The Giants also struggled to run-block, finishing the year ranked 24th in yards per carry.
Schoen did a nice job of finding budget additions for the offensive interior in free agency, snagging Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano. However, the Giants could use more depth on the interior and a right tackle to pair with 2020 first-round pick Andrew Thomas.
Fortunately, the draft features several worthy line options at the top of Round 1. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board has four offensive linemen ranked inside its top 15. Alabama's Evan Neal and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu are both ranked inside the top five.
If the Giants can land either Neal or Ekwonu with one of their two first-round picks, it would be a win. They should be able to do that too, with Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson likely to go early and the Detroit Lions possibly eying a quarterback at No. 2.
Edge-Rusher
The Giants might not have a crack at Hutchinson. However, they could still land a premier pass-rushing prospect at the top of Round 1. Purdue's George Karlaftis could be available at No. 5 or No. 7. So could Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.
The Giants need an edge-rusher to pair with 2021 second-round pick Azeez Ojulari, who led the Giants with eight sacks last season. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was second with 6.5 sacks. No other player logged more than five, and New York posted 34 as a team.
Thibodeaux might have the highest-ceiling of any defender in this draft class, and he's the top-ranked player on the B/R board.
"Thibodeaux can be a good player in any scheme right out of the gate and has the long-term potential to be an All-Pro," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
If the Giants hope to become relevant in the NFC East—something they haven't been over the past five years—they need to do a better job of getting to opposing quarterbacks. This pass-rushing class is top-heavy, so hopefully they won't wait long on the position.
Cornerback
Addressing the offensive line and the pass rush in Round 1 would be logical. It would behoove the Giants to come back and grab a cornerback on Day 2. Adding a corner like Georgia's Derion Kendrick could go a long way toward improving a defense that ranked 31st in yards per attempt allowed.
"Kendrick is a versatile cornerback who is able to make plays in both zone and man coverage," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "In man, he plays with great leverage and positioning. He's able to quickly and fluidly get in and out of breaks."
The need at corner will intensify, as the Giants appear close to moving starter James Bradberry.
"GM Joe Schoen is expected to unload the team's best defensive back soon, according to league sources," Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News wrote.
Other potential Day 2 cornerback targets include Mississippi State's Martin Emerson, Auburn's Roger McCreary and Cincinnati's Coby Bryant.
