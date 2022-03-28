Giants' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Giants spent the early wave of free agency in a cap-strapped state. New general manager Joe Schoen hasn't been quiet, but New York's additions haven't been blockbusters. Arguably the most notable move was to bring in backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

In other words, New York hasn't dramatically improved a roster that won only four games in 2021.

The good news is that the Giants have a fair bit of draft capital with which to reload. They have two picks in Round 1 (No. 5 and No. 7), two in the third and nine overall. New York has a good chance to improve its roster over draft weekend.

The question is, where to start? This is a squad that ranked 23rd in points allowed and 31st in scoring last season. It isn't just a player or two away. The Giants will need to focus on their biggest needs first and, ideally, add depth at multiple positions throughout the draft. You'll find a look at those top needs below.