Steelers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a late push to get into the playoffs as the third AFC wild-card team. It marked their 10th postseason appearance under head coach Mike Tomlin, who has still never had a losing season during his 15 years at the helm.

But now, the Steelers are entering a new era, one without longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. And there will be plenty of new faces on the field in Pittsburgh, such as linebacker Myles Jack and cornerback Levi Wallace, a pair of notable free-agent signings.

Although the Steelers have been fairly active this offseason, they still have holes to fill before the 2022 season arrives. They may opt to address several of those needs during the NFL draft, which will take place from April 28-30.

Here's a closer look at Pittsburgh's top needs it may look to address during the draft.