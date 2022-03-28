Bulls News: Billy Donovan on Offensive Slide, Alex Caruso Talks Playoffs, More

1 of 3

According to Donovan, one big reason—aside from Ball's absence, of course—for Chicago's regression has been the fact that shots aren't falling.

"The shots that we're getting in the halfcourt prior to the All-Star break compared to now really is not much different," he said, per Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. "Like, our shot profile is relatively the same. It's just that we haven't made them."

As Schaffer pointed out, though, things aren't so cut-and-dry. The Bulls' field-goal percentage has dropped from 48.3 before the break to 47.3 since. Their mid-range percentage has dipped from 45.1 percent to 40.9 percent.

If the shot profile hasn't changed much, defensive adjustments by the opposition could be to blame. As Schaefer pointed out, Chicago also hasn't been as effective at creating clean shot opportunities.

"The Bulls' potential assists average has dropped from 46 (17th) to 39.5 (dead last) in the last 15 games," Schaeffer wrote. "Potential assists is one of Donovan’s preferred statistical measures of offensive health, as it measures passes that directly lead to shot opportunities, regardless of whether said shot converts."

Donovan would like to see more ball movement to precipitate a change.

"We gotta do it through some ball movement and player movement," he said, per Schaefer. "The more we can do that, the more it gives us an opportunity to put some pressure at the basket."

Donovan and the Bulls have eight regular-season games left to figure out a fix.