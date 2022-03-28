Bulls News: Billy Donovan on Offensive Slide, Alex Caruso Talks Playoffs, More

Bulls News: Billy Donovan on Offensive Slide, Alex Caruso Talks Playoffs, MoreMarch 28, 2022
The Chicago Bulls got a much-needed win on Saturday, edging the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-94. Chicago, which is clinging on to the fifth seed in the East, has a chance to make it back-to-back wins against the New York Knicks on Monday.
However, bright spots have been tough to come by for the Bulls since All-Star Weekend. Chicago has lost six of its last 10 and sits at 43-31 after being 38-21 at the break. The slide has had several causes, some correctable, some not.
Injuries have been a big part of the problem. Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams only recently returned to the court. Lonzo Ball has been out since late January after undergoing knee surgery. Poor offensive efficiency hasn't helped matters.
Still, the Bulls appear destined for the postseason, whether they hold on to a proper spot or slip into the play-in field. Coach Billy Donovan faces the challenge of getting his squad back to where it was early in the season.
Donovan Hoping for More Ball Movement Going Forward
According to Donovan, one big reason—aside from Ball's absence, of course—for Chicago's regression has been the fact that shots aren't falling.
"The shots that we're getting in the halfcourt prior to the All-Star break compared to now really is not much different," he said, per Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. "Like, our shot profile is relatively the same. It's just that we haven't made them."
As Schaffer pointed out, though, things aren't so cut-and-dry. The Bulls' field-goal percentage has dropped from 48.3 before the break to 47.3 since. Their mid-range percentage has dipped from 45.1 percent to 40.9 percent.
If the shot profile hasn't changed much, defensive adjustments by the opposition could be to blame. As Schaefer pointed out, Chicago also hasn't been as effective at creating clean shot opportunities.
"The Bulls' potential assists average has dropped from 46 (17th) to 39.5 (dead last) in the last 15 games," Schaeffer wrote. "Potential assists is one of Donovan’s preferred statistical measures of offensive health, as it measures passes that directly lead to shot opportunities, regardless of whether said shot converts."
Donovan would like to see more ball movement to precipitate a change.
"We gotta do it through some ball movement and player movement," he said, per Schaefer. "The more we can do that, the more it gives us an opportunity to put some pressure at the basket."
Donovan and the Bulls have eight regular-season games left to figure out a fix.
Alex Caruso Not Looking Ahead at Potential Playoff Opponents
The NBA playoffs are often a test of matchups. However, point guard Alex Caruso isn't focused on what Chicago's opening-round matchup might be. He knows that the Bulls need to be focused on their own issues going in.
"Where we're at right now, I don't think you can worry about matchups," Caruso said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "If we worry about us, everything will take care of itself. ... If we show up and play like we're supposed to play, we'll win a lot of games going into the playoffs and be where we need to be. There's really not many words I can say. Just go out and do it."
Caruso appears to have the right mindset with the playoffs approaching. Worrying too much about who the Bulls might or might not play in late April could cause them to lose focus on the task at hand. Again, eight games remain, and a lot could happen in that span.
Chicago only has a four-and-a-half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets, who are currently the ninth seed. If things go really poorly, the Bulls could find themselves in a win-or-go-home game to open the play-in tournament.
The Bulls need to string together some wins but also work on ironing out their recent issues. If they can do that, their opening-round matchup might not matter.
"Some matchups are better than others, but I think we have the talent to play with everybody," center Nikola Vucevic said, per Cowley.
Bulls Plan to Manage Zach LaVine the Rest of the Way
Unfortunately, the Bulls can't exactly find a fix for their injury problems. Having Caruso back has helped, but the Bulls still miss Ball and are dealing with a less-than-100-percent LaVine. The 27-year-old two-time All-Star has been dealing with discomfort in his left knee and hasn't been able to play as big a role as perhaps he'd like.
LaVine has appeared in 61 of 74 games and is averaging 34.8 minutes, and Chicago isn't eager to push him further between now and the end of the regular season.
According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Donovan plans to "manage" LaVine the rest of the way.
"I don't know to the extent that it is limiting him," Donovan said, per Spears. "No question it is limiting. I kind of go off of how he is feeling. ... We are just going to have to manage the situation. He just wishes he was feeling better."
LaVine underwent surgery on his left knee in 2017 and saw a specialist for treatment in February. It seems unlikely that the discomfort will simply disappear. However, days off in the postseason could help, and LaVine has been willing to battle when he's on the court.
Against the Cavs, LaVine played just under 39 minutes and finished with 25 points. He remains one of the biggest reasons why Chicago could still be a handful in the postseason.