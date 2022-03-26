NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Reviewing Latest Bracket Scenarios for East, West

2 of 3

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Current Play-In Tournament

Play-in Game 1: No. 8 Brooklyn Nets at No. 7 Toronto Raptors (winner would play No. 2 seed)

Play-in Game 2: No. 10 Atlanta Hawks at No. 9 Charlotte Hornets (loser eliminated)

Play-in Game 3: Game 2 winner at Game 1 loser (winner would play No. 1 seed)

The playoff race in the Eastern Conference is extremely tight at the bottom. The Cleveland Cavaliers are tied with the Toronto Raptors following Thursday's loss in Toronto, but they maintain ahead for now due to tiebreakers.

Cleveland could, however, fall into the play-in field, while Toronto stands a reasonable chance of moving up into the playoff field proper. The Chicago Bulls are the other team in the playoff field in real danger of having to face the play-in field.

f the regular season ended today, the Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets would be in the play-in tournament. Toronto has a viable shot at moving into the playoff field, though, having won six of its last 10 games.

Of these teams, the Nets are probably the most dangerous. Star point guard Kyrie Irving is set to play in home games following an amendment to New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is optimistic that Ben Simmons will soon return to the court.

"I think they're going to be cautious with it, but there’s an expectation around the Nets that Ben Simmons will play this year," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium told The Pat McAfee Show.

The Chicago Bulls are also in danger of falling into the play-in field, but the top four teams in the East appear relatively safe.