NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Latest East, West Standings and Bracket Scenarios

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't made the NBA postseason since LeBron James' departure following the 2017-18 season. However, they are a surprise contender in the Eastern Conference this season, currently holding on to the No. 6 seed.

James' Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, are struggling to hold onto a play-in spot. Los Angeles was widely expected to be a title contender this year, but the trade for Russell Westbrook has been a flop and team chemistry has been hard to find.

This paints a pretty good picture of the unpredictable NBA season that has been. The real meaningful action, though, has yet to begin.

The regular season is a grind, and it pales in comparison to playoff basketball. As the campaign winds down, several squads are destined for the playoffs proper. The play-in tournament is back, though, so only the top six seeds in each conference are guaranteed to move on. The Nos. 7-10 spots in both the East and West will battle to see who joins them.

Let's take a look at the current NBA standings, along with more on the postseason picture.