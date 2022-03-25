B/R NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stack Up with 2 Weeks Left

0 of 30

Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

With just over two weeks left in the 2021-22 season, there's still plenty to be determined in the NBA's standings.

The Phoenix Suns have clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, but just about everything else is in question. And several teams appear to be peaking just in time to snag a higher seed or enter the postseason on a tear.

No one can figure out the Boston Celtics' defense. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves have clawed open the West's race for sixth place. The Memphis Grizzlies keep dominating without Ja Morant.

Jockeying from those teams and others has shaken up the power rankings.