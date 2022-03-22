Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers vs. Darius Garland, Cavs

1 of 2

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

James has been dominant of late, putting up huge point totals in nearly every game for the Lakers. He's tallied at least 30 in seven of his past nine games, yet Los Angeles is only 4-5 in those contests. His impressive showings haven't been quite enough to power the Lakers to success.

That's why it's important for other players to step up for Los Angeles, which hasn't been the case in some of its recent games. But on Monday, the Lakers got offensive production throughout their lineup, and it was a big reason why they came away with a victory.

Los Angeles had six players score double-digit points in the win. It wasn't a surprise that James (38 points) and Russell Westbrook (20) did so. But the Lakers also got solid showings from D.J. Augustin (20 points), Malik Monk (12), Stanley Johnson (12) and Austin Reaves (11).

Augustin provided a huge spark off the bench, as he made all seven of his shot attempts, six of which were from three-point range. It was only his 11th game with the Lakers, who signed the 34-year-old guard on March 1.

"I've always flourished in my career with shooters, and D.J. is a shooter," James said, per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. "He's a big-time maker, and every time I see him have any split-second of open I'm gonna try to find him."

With Augustin leading the way, the Lakers' bench combined for 49 points. Monk (5-for-10) and Johnson (5-for-8) were also both efficient from the field. It showed what Los Angeles is capable of when it has more than just James knocking down shots.

The Lakers are 31-41, and one of the reasons why they haven't been able to break out of their slump is a lack of players stepping up to perform well alongside James. But if guys like Augustin, Monk and more can start doing that down the stretch, it could help Los Angeles turn things around quickly.

Augustin won't be perfect every night, and not everybody will have a hot hand in each game. But if he and a few other guys can mix in enough showings like this, it will give Los Angeles the depth it's been lacking.