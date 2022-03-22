College Football's 'Super Seniors' to Watch in 2022

0 of 10

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

The COVID-19 pandemic may not have felt like it had as big of an impact in 2021 as it did in 2020. But one thing that came from COVID-19 that's still in place is the NCAA's eligibility rules from the 2020 season.

Prior to that season, the NCAA announced that players wouldn't use a year of eligibility if they played in 2020. So a junior in 2020 would still be classified as a junior in 2021.

That means that for the 2022 season, there are a number of guys who will be returning for a fifth, "super senior" year of sorts.

There were plenty of talented seniors in 2021, and a number of them opted to return for another season in 2022. Let's run through college football's top "super seniors" to watch next season.