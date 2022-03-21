Raiders' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Ellen Schmidt/Associated Press

This past season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the postseason for only the second time since losing Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 campaign. Las Vegas is looking to build off of that playoff appearance and contend in an AFC West that might just be the NFL's best ever.

With the Denver Broncos trading for Russell Wilson, the Raiders must now contend with three upper-echelon quarterbacks—Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert—for divisional supremacy. That's a tough challenge, but Las Vegas hasn't sat idly by while the rest of the division improves.

No, it has been busy putting together a squad that can compete for a Super Bowl. That's not hyperbole. The Raiders are posed to be relevant deep into the postseason.

Below, you'll find a look a three of the biggest decisions Las Vegas has made this offseason and how they grade out based on factors like value and potential impact.