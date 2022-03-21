Eagles' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't made a ton of major moves since free agency began last week, but they're still a stronger team now than they were at the start of the offseason.

Philadelphia's biggest move thus far came when it signed linebacker Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal. It addressed one of the team's biggest goals by adding an impact pass-rusher to a defensive front that needed to be improved.

Also, the Eagles have brought back some of their key players who became free agents at the end of the 2021 season. After making the playoffs, they're in position to keep building on their core, so it makes sense they wanted several of these players to return for 2022.

Here are some grades for several of the Eagles' key early-offseason decisions.