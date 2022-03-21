Eagles' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason DecisionsMarch 21, 2022
Eagles' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't made a ton of major moves since free agency began last week, but they're still a stronger team now than they were at the start of the offseason.
Philadelphia's biggest move thus far came when it signed linebacker Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal. It addressed one of the team's biggest goals by adding an impact pass-rusher to a defensive front that needed to be improved.
Also, the Eagles have brought back some of their key players who became free agents at the end of the 2021 season. After making the playoffs, they're in position to keep building on their core, so it makes sense they wanted several of these players to return for 2022.
Here are some grades for several of the Eagles' key early-offseason decisions.
Signing LB Haason Reddick
Philadelphia needed to improve its pass rush after ranking 31st in the NFL last season with 29 sacks. The team upgraded the unit in a big way with the acquisition of Haason Reddick, who has developed into a strong edge-rusher over his first five NFL seasons.
The 27-year-old spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals, breaking out in his final season with the team in 2019, when he had a career-high 12.5 sacks in 16 games. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, going on to record 11 sacks in 16 games during the 2021 campaign.
With his big year in Carolina, Reddick put himself in position to get a sizable payday this offseason, which he received from the Eagles. He'll fill a hole in Philadelphia's linebacker corps and join edge-rusher Josh Sweat as key players on the team's defensive front moving forward.
The Eagles have filled arguably their biggest need with a player who is still relatively young and has impressed over the past two seasons. The signing of Reddick is Philadelphia's clear best move of the offseason thus far.
Grade: A
Re-Signing C Jason Kelce, S Anthony Harris
Neither center Jason Kelce nor safety Anthony Harris are likely to be part of the Eagles' long-term future. Kelce is 34 and getting closer to the end of his NFL career, while Harris is 30 and is unlikely to sign another lengthy contract with Philadelphia.
However, if the Eagles are going to be a solid team in 2022, it made sense to bring both back. And that's what they've done, inking one-year deals with each of them.
Kelce's contract is worth $14 million, making him the highest paid center in the NFL. But he's proved in the past that he's worth that cost, as he's a four-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler who has started 159 games for Philadelphia over his 11-year career.
Harris signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason, then recorded 72 tackles and one interception in 14 games in 2021. If he plays at the same level during the upcoming season, then bringing him back will be well worth it for Philadelphia.
These moves may not be flashy, but they're smart decisions that will help the Eagles remain solid at these positions in 2022.
Grade: B+
Releasing and Re-Signing DT Fletcher Cox
On Thursday, the Eagles released defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Two days later, they brought him back on a one-year deal worth $14 million. It was a short stint as a free agent for the 31-year-old, as it was evident that Philadelphia wasn't going to leave him on the market for long.
Before the Eagles briefly parted ways with Cox, they tried to renegotiate his contract, according to EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer, as the DT was set to make $18 million in 2022. Now, he'll make slightly less than that, but he'll be back in Philadelphia for an 11th season with the team.
It likely didn't make sense for the Eagles to keep the Mississippi State product at his previous salary, as it restricted their financial flexibility this offseason. But he's been an impact player for them throughout his career, earning one All-Pro selection and six trips to the Pro Bowl, and now Philadelphia won't have to fill a hole in the middle of its defensive line.
Even though Cox's salary dropped, was it still smart for the Eagles to spend that much on him? They won't know until they get through the 2022 season, but it seems like a decent decision that could bring consistency for them on defense.
Prediction: B-