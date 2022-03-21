Ranking the NBA's 5 Best and Worst Shooters This Season

0 of 10

Shooting is basketball's most important skill, and in this era of supercharged offenses and high-volume three-point shooting, it's become even more vital.

If an NBA team doesn't have the shooting necessary to space the floor for slashers and keep pace with opponents' outside attack, it's going to lose a lot.

Entering Saturday's action, each of the top 11 teams in effective field-goal percentage was .500 or better. Eight of the bottom 10 on that list are below .500.

So, which players are helping the most (or least) in this critically important area of the game this season?

To answer that question, we'll employ a formula we've used before:

Take every player's points per shot on attempts from 10 feet and out and subtract the league-average points per attempt from the same range this season. Then, multiply by the number of attempts.

That gives you the number of points above or below a perfectly average shooter from that range would've gotten.

The 10-foot cutoff may be a bit arbitrary, but it's probably safe to assume that any shots (or at least the vast majority) from that range are jumpers. And the rest of the formula is simply a way to give players credit for both efficiency (the rate at which you hit shots) and volume (the number of shots you get up).

It may not be a perfect way to find the five best and worst shooters in the NBA this season, but it will get you a lot closer than many others.